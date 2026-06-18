Sights + Sounds Picks: Drag Queen and Actress Mary Vice

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with drag queen and actress Mary Vice. Mary performs in the immersive play “ Compton’s Cafeteria Riot .” It reenacts the 1966 uprising of drag queens and trans women at a diner in the San Francisco Tenderloin. They were rioting against police brutality. You’re sitting in a diner watching history unfold. Tickets are available until June 27.

Robbie Sweeny "Clutch the Pearls" performance

“Clutch the Pearls”

Make-Out Room

First Sunday of every month.

This monthly production is a mash-up of drag, dance and theater. "Clutch the Pearls" pushes artistic boundaries and celebrates queer joy. The theme for their July show is “ Sit Down, Diva ” and performers will include a chair in their number. Their next show is July 5.

Holly Graphic "Rollin' with the Homos" logo

“Rollin’ with the Homos”

Township Commons

Every fourth Sunday of the month

At this show, drag performers trade their high heels for roller skates. Drag queens Mama Celeste and Nicki Jizz created this event back in 2021, for people to safely be in community in the early times of COVID. Besides drag, there’s also DJs playing music and a space for people to roller skate. Nikki Jizz has been on “ Sights + Sounds ” before and she’s wonderful! The next "Rollin' with the Homos" event is on Sunday, June 21.

Photo Provided by Kochina Rude "Diva Dudes" podcast logo