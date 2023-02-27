© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Drag queen Nicki Jizz brings Black drag to the forefront

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
We should just not celebrate Black excellence just in February. We should be doing that constantly. They say Black history month is 28 days in February. I say it’s 365.

Nikki Jizz

In 2020, Nicki Jizz created an all Black drag show called "Reparations.” The Black Lives Matter protests inspired her to launch a show that amplifies Black drag artists. Now, she hosts "Reparations” the second Friday of every month at Oasis in San Francisco.

The next “Reparations” event is on March 10.

This interview was coproduced by Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
