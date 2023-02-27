Drag queen Nicki Jizz brings Black drag to the forefront

We should just not celebrate Black excellence just in February. We should be doing that constantly. They say Black history month is 28 days in February. I say it’s 365.



Nikki Jizz

In 2020, Nicki Jizz created an all Black drag show called "Reparations.” The Black Lives Matter protests inspired her to launch a show that amplifies Black drag artists. Now, she hosts "Reparations” the second Friday of every month at Oasis in San Francisco.

The next “Reparations” event is on March 10.

This interview was coproduced by Porfirio Rangel.

