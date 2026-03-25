'All People Powered' Concert & Pitch Competition // Broadway actor Francis Jue // 'The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden's' One-Year Anniversary

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: we're having a belated celebration of our one-year anniversary! We'll hear from the co-writers of the hit musical "Co-Founders" about their big show coming up soon in Oakland. Then, we'll revisit Host Jeneé Darden's interview with Tony Award-winning actor Francis Jue. Finally, we'll look back at some of our favorite and funny moments from the past year.

Today’s theme is celebrating good memories and making new ones.

It's our anniversary month!!

Photo Provided by Ryan Nicole Austin (L-R) "Co-Founders" musical writers Adesha Adefela, Ryan Nicole Austin and Beau Lewis

Ryan Nicole Austin and Beau Lewis

Recently KALW’s Executive Director James Kass asked Host Jeneé Darden what was one of her favorite art and culture works that she covered in 2025. Without skipping a beat, she said “Co-Founders.” The original hip-hop musical was sold out during its entire run.

“Co-Founders” is about a young, tech genius from West Oakland who needs money to save her home. So she hacks into the admissions list of a prestigious accelerator program. The musical broke ground with how it used technology. Also, the soundtrack is very good. The creators of “Co-Founders” are doing something else groundbreaking. They’re going to have a show that’s part start-up pitch contest, part concert. There will be performances from the “Co-Founders” cast and aspiring tech entrepreneurs competing for $30,000. Jeneé is excited to have some of the creative time behind “Co-Founders” on her anniversary show. Joining her are two of the co-writers of “Co-Founders” Beau Lewis and Ryan Nicole Austin.

The ““All People Powered” Concert & Pitch Competition” is on Saturday April 11 at the Henry J. Kaiser Center in Oakland.

Photo Provided by Chris Kanarick Broadway actor Francis Jue

Francis Jue

Today we’re celebrating our show's one-year anniversary. Host Jeneé Darden gets to talk to great artists at different stages of their careers. Some are new. Some are history makers.

Last year, San Francisco actor Francis Jue won a Tony for his performance in the Broadway play “Yellow Face.” Francis now lives in New York City. Before Francis, the last time an Asian actor won best performance was in 1988. That winner was another San Francisco native — B.D. Wong.

“Yellow Face” is by David Henry Hwang and semi-autobiographical. It’s about how during the 1990s, David, an Asian-American playwright, spoke out against a white actor playing an Asian character in “Miss Saigon.” Later, he mistakenly casts a white actor to play an Asian character in his own production. Daniel Dae Kim plays David. Francis Jue plays David’s funny, self-absorbed, fame-hungry, banker father.

Jeneé interviewed Francis Jue in 2025, after he learned of his Tony nomination.

Watch Francis Jue in "Yellow Face" on PBS.org or the PBS app. You can stream it until March 31.

Photo provided by Jeneé Darden (L-R) "Sights + Sounds" Host Jeneé and Producer Porfirio Rangel