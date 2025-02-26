‘Exotic Deadly’ play uses comedy to challenge stereotypes of MSG

This interview aired in the February 26, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The food we craves comes in lots of forms. And some of it uses MSG, which stands for monosodium glutamate. It’s a flavor enhancer that’s used in lots of foods, but is often associated with Asian cuisine.

There’s a lot of stigma around MSG, much of it racist and inaccurate. A new play challenges the stereotypes. It’s called “ Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play ”

Set in 1999, the play is about a Japanese-American teenager struggling with her identity. She learns that her grandfather was one of the scientists involved in creating the MSG seasoning, and that heightens her internalized racism.

But despite the serious themes, ‘Exotic Daily’ is a surreal comedy that takes audiences on a fun adventure through pop culture, video games and Japanese culture.