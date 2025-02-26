© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

‘Exotic Deadly’ play uses comedy to challenge stereotypes of MSG

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Benkei (center - Edric Young) startles Ami (left - Ana Ming Bostwick-Singer) and Ojichan (right- James Aaron Oh) with his vision for the future in San Francisco Playhouse's "Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play.
Jessica Palopoli
Benkei (center - Edric Young) startles Ami (left - Ana Ming Bostwick-Singer) and Ojichan (right- James Aaron Oh) with his vision for the future in San Francisco Playhouse's "Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play.

This interview aired in the February 26, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

The food we craves comes in lots of forms. And some of it uses MSG, which stands for monosodium glutamate. It’s a flavor enhancer that’s used in lots of foods, but is often associated with Asian cuisine.

There’s a lot of stigma around MSG, much of it racist and inaccurate. A new play challenges the stereotypes. It’s called “Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play

Set in 1999, the play is about a Japanese-American teenager struggling with her identity. She learns that her grandfather was one of the scientists involved in creating the MSG seasoning, and that heightens her internalized racism.

But despite the serious themes, ‘Exotic Daily’ is a surreal comedy that takes audiences on a fun adventure through pop culture, video games and Japanese culture.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
