Comedian Sandra Bernhard talks life, the late Paul Mooney and her live show at Stanford 'Shapes and Forms' // Oakland filmmaker Anthony Lucero on his new film 'Paper Bag Plan'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, comedian Sandra Bernhard talks about her career, turning 70 and her upcoming show at Stanford University called "Shapes and Forms." Then, a touching movie about a father fighting a terminal illness while trying to care for his disabled son.

Today's show is about believing in yourself.

Sandra Bernhard has been entertaining us for decades through her comedy, acting and singing. As a teenager in the '90s, host Jeneé Darden remembers Sandra from the "Roseanne" show and her funny appearances on late night talk shows. Sandra is still going strong in Hollywood. More recently, she's been on "Severance," "Pose," RuPaul's Drag Race," "Survival of the Thickest" and soon the new season of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."

In this interview she talks about life, her friendship with the late Paul Mooney, turning 70 and more.

See her live show "Shapes and Forms" at Stanford University's Bing Concert Hall on Saturday, October 4

There's a question that concerns some parents who have children that are disabled — "Who's going to take care of my child when I die?"

In the award-winning film "Paper Bag Plan," a father faces that possibility when he learns he's diagnosed with colon cancer. He's the primary caretaker for his disabled 25-year-old son who lives with Cerebral Palsy. He tries to make his son more independent by training him to be a bagger at a grocery store. "Paper Bag Plan" is the latest feature by Oakland filmmaker Anthony Lucero. It's inspired by his mother and disabled brother.

"Paper Bag Plan" is current screening at the Grand Lake Theater until September 24. There will be a screening on Thursday, September 18 at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael. Also, watch it at the Vogue Theater in San Francisco from September 26 to 28 and the Cinelux Almaden Cafe & Longue in San Jose from September 19 to 21.