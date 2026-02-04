'Tiny Chef, Big Impact' at the California Academy of Sciences // Don Reed and 'Redwood Nights' storytelling // 'Sights + Sounds After Dark' poetry

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: the animated character Tiny Chef has an exhibit and film at the California Academy of Sciences. We'll hear from one of the co-creators of "The Tiny Chef Show" and the voice actor behind the character. Then, actor Don Reed talks about his storytelling show in the Fairfax redwoods. And a throwback performance from our live show, "Sights + Sounds After Dark."

Today's show is about nature and storytelling.

1 of 2 — IMG_5617.jpg Tiny Chef Jenee Darden 2 of 2 — Rachel and Matt.png (L-R) "Tiny Chef" co-creator Rachel Larsen and Matt Hutchinson, the voice of Tiny Chef Photos provided by Ivan Ashwith

Rachel Larsen and Matt Hutchinson

A six-and-a-half inch, green, creature named Tiny Chef has stolen the hearts of kids and adults. Tiny Chef cooks vegan meals on his show. He's also known for the way he talks. It's an unknown language, and a reminder for us to have patience and compassion for those with speech impediments.

Nickelodeon recently canceled "The Tiny Chef Show," but, he's not gone. Actually, he's right here in San Francisco at the California Academy of Sciences. He has an exhibit and film in the planetarium about how we can help the environment in our everyday lives. It's called "Tiny Chef, Big Impact," and you can see it now until May 3. Host Jeneé Darden spoke with Rachel Larsen, she's one of the co-creators of "The Tiny Chef Show," and Matt Hutchinson who voices Tiny Chef.

Photo Provided by Don Reed Actor Don Reed

Don Reed

Picture it. You're in Marin County, surrounded by majestic redwood trees, under a starlit sky, sitting next to someone special with your favorite beverage or cocktail, listening to real-life tales from talented storytellers. Then, Don Reed comes on stage and says something funny, and you're cracking up laughing. Doesn't that sound fun and nice?

Don Reed is the host and producer of "Redwood Nights - Storytelling Under the Stars." The next event is on Wednesday, February 11 at Deep Park Villa in Fairfax. The theme is about getting love, and getting no love.

Rohan DeCosta Poet Nazelah Jamison