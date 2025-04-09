The cast of 'Freaky Tales' // Alex Wong honors his Chinese culture through music and food // 'Chitty Figures'

Welcome to The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden. Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show host Jenee Darden chats with: Pedro Pascal and his castmates from the movie “Freaky Tales.” Then, a musician who uses his food and music to encourage others to take up space, and a painter talks about being featured in the exhibition “Chitty Figures.”

"Freaky Tales" Red Carpet

Have you seen the movie “Freaky Tales” yet? It opened in theaters this past weekend. It features big names like Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Ben Mendelsohn and Dominique Thorne. It’s a fun, gritty, sci-fi, action flick that takes place mostly in Oakland in 1987. There’s this green electric energy in Oakland’s air and it makes people do strange things. The movie is an anthology of four separate stories, inspired by real life events. All of the stories have one common theme - the main characters are underdogs. There’s a new female rap duo wanting to blow up, a punk community bullied by Nazis, Warriors-legend Sleepy Floyd playing against the Lakers, and a hitman trying to change his life. Host Jeneé Darden recently spoke with a number of actors from the film during their red carpet premiere at Oakland's Grand Lake Theatre.

Alex Wong

On Thursday, KALW is hosting the "California Migration Museum: Launch & Listening Party." The California Migration Museum is called a "museum without walls." They have self-guiding audio tours that take you through neighborhoods in San Francisco, while providing immigration history. You can join the party tomorrow night at KALW's 220 Montgomery venue in downtown San Francisco. Musician Alex Wong will be performing at the launch party. Alex is an artist, producer and activist. He was nominated for a Latin Grammy and much of his work addresses the complexities of being Chinese-American. Alex voiced a tour about Chinatown for the museum.

