Aaron Hundley's book 'Jack & Evan: In Verse' // B. DeVeaux's debut album 'Chrysalis'

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden, " where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: author Aaron Hundley talks about his novel, writing and Black men. Then singer and songwriter B. DeVeaux tells us the inspiration behind their debut album "Chrysalis."

Today's show is about healing from the past, and going forward into the future.

DeNoise Studios LLC Author Aaron Hundley

Aaron Hundley

For many people, including host Jeneé Darden, writing can be a healing practice. We see that in the book "Jack & Evan: In Verse." The story is about two childhood friends. Evan has a lot going for him: a steady job, a supportive girlfriend and an apartment in San Francisco. But he is struggling with grieving the death of his mother and other issues. His therapist suggests that he reach out to Jack, whom he hasn't communicated with in years. The two recall childhood memories and share unresolved feelings.

See Aaron Hundley at Books Inc. in Alameda next Wednesday Aug 20th at 5:30pm for a live discussion of his book.

RJ Michelson Singer B. DeVeaux

B. DeVeaux

Oakland singer and songwriter B. DeVeaux describes themself as a "creative force." You can see why when you listen to their debut album "Chrysalis." This neo-soul, R&B album touches your heart. B. has performed with major artists such as Daveed Diggs, Patrice Rushen and Kehlani.

"Chrysalis" is out Friday August 15.

B. DeVeaux is performing at the Yerba Buena Gardens on Thursday August 21.