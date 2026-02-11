Poet Kevin Dublin and 'Sights + Sounds After Dark' // Black Choreographers Festival // Lovers Lane block party

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, poet Kevin Dublin talks about love and his upcoming performance at KALW's “Sights + Sounds After Dark.” Then, we hear about what’s coming up at the Black Choreographers Festival. And an annual Valentine’s Day block party returns to the Mission.

Today's theme is about love and community.

LexMexArt Poet Kevin Dublin

Kevin Dublin

During the end of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, a message flashed on the stadium jumbotron that said, "The only thing more powerful than hate, is love." A lot of people need love right now. This Thursday, February 12, Jeneé Darden is hosting her pre-Valentine's Day event. It's called "Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor." There will be music and poetry.

One of the wonderful artists who will be performing is San Francisco poet Kevin Dublin. He's also an educator and producer of Living Room SF. He's the author of "How to Fall in Love in San Diego."

"Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor" is happening at KALW's spot at 220 Montgomery St. in Downtown San Francisco. Show starts at 7 pm, doors open at 6pm.

(L-R) Brechin Flournoy and Fox Nakai (L-R) Black Choreographers Festival co-director laura elaine ellis and choreographer Dazaun Soleyn

laura elaine ellis and Dazaun Soleyn

One of host Jeneé Darden's favorite things to do is dance. She's no pro but she loves watching the pros on stage. Which brings us to the 21st annual Black Choreographers Festival. See works by established and emerging artists. More than half of the 18 choreographers participating in the festival are debuting new productions. Joining Jeneé are laura elaine ellis, co-director and co-presenter of The Black Choreographers Festival and choreographer Dazaun Soleyn.

The Black Choreographers Festival runs February 21 to March 1 at the Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco.

Photo Provided by Nina Parks Nina Parks, the marketing director of Lovers Lane