'Greater Than Ourselves' documentary // Honoring disability activist Alice Wong // Diana Gameros' new album // Rainn Wilson coming to FAN EXPO San Francisco

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden," where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show, we honor a late Oakland artist who produced the documentary about the history of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. And we salute the late disability rights activist Alice Wong. Then, singer Diana Gameros talks about giving people hope through her new album. And actor Rainn Wilson, from "The Office" is coming to FAN EXPO San Francisco.

Today's show is about artists who make a difference and make us smile.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-11-17 at 5.42.05 PM1.png Michelle Aldridge, former Western Region Director of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Photo provided by Michelle Aldridge 2 of 3 — 580581027_18541039324024778_7951688566102331052_n1.jpg "Great Than Ourselves" film flyer Photo provided by Jeneé Darden 3 of 3 — 466747395_10235448146609213_994690649016437085_n1.jpg Tamika Nicole Williams-Clark Tamika Nicole Williams-Clark

Michelle Aldridge

The song you hear at the beginning of this segment is "All I Need" by the late Bay Area artist Tamika Nicole Williams-Clark. Tamika was originally from Oakland. She and host Jeneé Darden were sorority sister. Tamika served as Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority's International Historian. In that role, she produced the sorority's documentary "Greater Than Ourselves: The Legacy of Sigma Gamma Rho."

This month marks the third anniversary of Tamika's passing, and the 103rd anniversary of the sorority. Joining Jeneé to talk about the film is Michelle Aldridge. She is the former western region director of Sigma Gamma Rho, and was featured in the documentary.

"Greater Than Ourselves: The Legacy of Sigma Gamma Rho" is now streaming on Apple+.

Eddie Hernandez Photography Disability rights activist and author Alice Wong

Alice Wong

On today's show we are paying home to another Bay Area woman who touched many people — disability rights activist and author Alice Wong. Alice passed away last Friday. She was 51. Her family said in a statement she died at UC San Francisco hospital from an infection. Alice did so much in her life. She was a recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award. Pres. Obama appointed her to the National Council on Disability. In 2020, British Vogue featured her on their cover along with other activists. Alice told host Jeneé Darden she liked wearing red lipstick and eating pie, and community was so important to her.

Jeneé interviewed Alice in 2020 about the anthology she edited titled "Disability Visibility." It features writers who give their take on living with disabilities. Alice lived with muscular dystrophy. In this excerpt of their discussion, she talks about why she included pieces on being disabled and having joy in her anthology.

Cristina Isabel Rivera Singer Diana Gameros

Diana Gameros

The song you hear at the beginning of this segment is by singer Diana Gameros. It's called "Tus Pasos III: Flowers at Your Feet." "Tus Pasos" is spanish for "Your Steps." It's one of many beautiful songs from her new album "Volver a La Luz," or "Return to the Light." The bilingual album is a beautiful blend of Mexican sounds, classical, some jazz and folk.

Diana is having an album release party on Sunday, November 23 at the Brava Theater in San Francisco.

Matt Hoyle Actor Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson

The geeks are coming out to San Francisco over Thanksgiving weekend. That's because FAN EXPO San Francisco is returning to the Moscone Center from November 28-30. There will be events related to comic books, gaming, horror, anime, sci-fi, and much more! And of course, some much beloved celebrities will be there including three-time Emmy nominated actor Rainn Wilson.

Rainn had us cracking up for nine seasons on "The Office." He played the over-the-top, super competitive, nosy, non-filter having, always plotting something crazy — Dwight Schrute. Rainn is also a New York Times bestselling author, host of the podcast "Soul Boom," and he appeared on "Star Trek: Discovery." You can see Rainn only on Saturday of the expo. He'll be taking photos, signing autographs and copies of his new book "Soul Boom Workbook: Spiritual Tools for Modern Living.” You can also see Rainn speaking on a panel with actress Angela Kinsey, his former co-star from “The Office."