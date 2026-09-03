REVISITING THE GAY LIFE: e12 Queering the Cinema

In this episode of Revisiting The Gay Life, we're looking at how queer people have been represented — and misrepresented — on the big screen up through the early 1980s.

We'll listen back to Randy Alfred's 1981 interview with VITO RUSSO, author of the seminal book, The Celluloid Closet, about how homosexuality was portrayed in movies.

And we’ll hear a conversation from 1981 with gay filmmaker ARTIE BRESSAN. He directed Gay USA, one of the first documentaries by and about gays in America. He was also a pioneer in gay porn — adding story to the sex.

Revisiting The Gay Life is a limited series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. It explores a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history — from the rise of Harvey Milk to the early days of what would later be called AIDS.

We reconsider this time through a perhaps unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial rock and roll station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Revisiting The Gay Life is produced by KALW Public Media in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.

Show Credits:

Executive Producer / Host: David Boyer

Producer / Engineer / Life Saver: David Kwan