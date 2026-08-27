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Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

REVISITING THE GAY LIFE: e11 Queer Witches

By David Boyer
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:06 AM PDT
David Boyer (with the help of Canva AI)

In this episode of Revisiting The Gay Life, we're exploring the history of queer witches and witchcraft. 

As it turns out, The Gay Life did not one but two shows on witches.

In 1979, host Randy Alfred talked with noted gay witch ARTHUR EVANS, who was the author of Witchcraft and the Gay Counterculture and BATYA PODOS, a lesbian witch who taught a class at SF State on Women and Ritual. 

Three years later, in 1982, Randy sat down with two more queer practicing witches — RAVEN and PANDORA — to hear about their sexual and spiritual awakenings.

Revisiting The Gay Life is a limited series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. It explores a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history — from the rise of Harvey Milk to the early days of what would later be called AIDS.

We reconsider this time through a perhaps unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial rock and roll station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Revisiting The Gay Life is produced by KALW Public Media in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.

Show Credits:
Executive Producer / Host: David Boyer
Producer / Engineer / Life Saver: David Kwan

Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQArts & EntertainmentRevisiting The Gay Life
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Executive Producer of New Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer