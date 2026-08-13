REVISITING THE GAY LIFE: e09 Out on the Air (LIVE)

This special episode of Revisiting The Gay Life was recorded live at KALW’s event space in downtown San Francisco. The conversation explored the past, present and future of queer audio and was moderated by David Boyer, the host/producer of Queer Power Hour.

Featured in this episode:

RANDY ALFRED, pioneering gay journalist and host of The Gay Life, which aired on KSAN, from 1977 to 1984

CHANA WILSON, who hosted and produced Radio Free Lesbian on KPFA in the early 1970s

ERIC JANSEN, the co-founder and host of Out in the Bay, which aired on KALW from 2004 to 2024

Revisiting The Gay Life is a limited series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. It explores a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history — from the rise of Harvey Milk to the early days of what would later be called AIDS.

We reconsider this time through a perhaps unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial rock and roll station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Revisiting The Gay Life is produced by KALW Public Media in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.

Show Credits:

Executive Producer / Host: David Boyer

Producer / Engineer / Life Saver: David Kwan