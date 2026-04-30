STAND UP with the West Coast Stonewall and activist Urvashi Vaid
Standing up for what you believe. That is why the LGBTQ+ community exists, why we have the rights we do and why we must continue to fight to protect the rights and dignity of our transgender brothers and sisters, which are currently under attack.
On today’s Queer Power Hour, we share the stories of LGBTQ+ folks who have been a part of the decades long struggle for equality:
- Making Gay History’s Eric Marcus interviews two men who were part of what some call the West Coast Stonewall — which actually occurred in San Francisco 5 years before the actual Stonewall Riots — at a time when doing so risked your job, your housing, your safety.
- Eric Marcus talks with Urvashi Vaid [vAHD], a fierce Indian-born activist who became one of the most influential, outspoken, and inspiring movement leaders in recent history.