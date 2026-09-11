Maimonides and the Goodness of the World

Moses Maimonides (also known as the Rambam) was a 12th century rabbi and scholar, most famous as the author of The Guide for the Perplexed. He thought that understanding the world through science and logic would lead you to knowledge, and that this in turn would lead you to love God. But is the world in fact something lovable? What do we do with all the pain and suffering? And is faith something you can prove using reason? Josh and guest co-host Yonah Schiller get good with Ross Brann from Cornell University, author of Moses Maimonides: A Very Short Introduction. Sunday, September 13 at 11 am.

Part of Philosophy Talk's Jewish Thinkers series.