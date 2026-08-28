© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

Why be reasonable?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published August 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

Is there a downside to always being the reasonable one?

“You’re being unreasonable.” “Reasonable doubt.” The “reasonable person” standard. Talk of reasonableness is everywhere we turn, but what does it actually come to? What makes something reasonable, as opposed to unreasonable? And why does it matter? Could we hope for a society full of reasonable people, or is that an unreasonable thing to ask? Josh and guest-host Lanier Anderson get sensible with their Stanford colleague Krista Lawlor, author of Being Reasonable: The Case for a Misunderstood Virtue. Sunday, August 30 at 11 am.

Tags
Philosophy Talk philosophyPolitics & Government
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch