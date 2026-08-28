Why be reasonable?

“You’re being unreasonable.” “Reasonable doubt.” The “reasonable person” standard. Talk of reasonableness is everywhere we turn, but what does it actually come to? What makes something reasonable, as opposed to unreasonable? And why does it matter? Could we hope for a society full of reasonable people, or is that an unreasonable thing to ask? Josh and guest-host Lanier Anderson get sensible with their Stanford colleague Krista Lawlor, author of Being Reasonable: The Case for a Misunderstood Virtue. Sunday, August 30 at 11 am.

