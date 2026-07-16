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Philosophy Talk
Philosophy Talk

How do we learn?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:21 AM PDT

Can we get better at learning and teaching?

We’re all learning about the world all the time—not just as small children but all the way into old age. But how do we learn how to learn? How much depends on the circumstances of our birth, our upbringing, and our formal education? And how do we figure out what’s valuable to retain and what’s important to ignore? Josh and guest-host Blakey Vermeule learn from NYU psychologist Catherine Hartley, Director of the Hartley Lab. Sunday, July 19 at 11 am.

This episode was sponsored by the Stanford Symbolic Systems Program.

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Philosophy Talk Educationphilosophy
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch