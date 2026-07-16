We’re all learning about the world all the time—not just as small children but all the way into old age. But how do we learn how to learn? How much depends on the circumstances of our birth, our upbringing, and our formal education? And how do we figure out what’s valuable to retain and what’s important to ignore? Josh and guest-host Blakey Vermeule learn from NYU psychologist Catherine Hartley, Director of the Hartley Lab. Sunday, July 19 at 11 am.

This episode was sponsored by the Stanford Symbolic Systems Program.