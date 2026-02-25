Berkeley Unified School District and teachers union reach tentative agreement
It seems like teachers strikes have been happening all across the Bay Area.
San Francisco teachers recently won a tentative agreement after months of negotiations and a four-day strike.
West Contra Costa teachers went on strike for four days in December, for the first time in that district’s history.
And Oakland teachers voted last week to authorize a strike if their union leaders call for one.
These school districts have some shared challenges — decreasing enrollment, rising operational costs — which they say make it hard to meet unions’ demands.
But in Berkeley the parties were able to make a deal without impacting class time.
Berkeley’s superintendent and teachers union announced yesterday in a joint statement that they had reached an agreement.
The tentative contract calls for a 3% raise this school year and another 3% raise next school year, plus a one-time bonus. The district will also contribute more toward health benefits.