Berkeley Unified School District and teachers union reach tentative agreement

It seems like teachers strikes have been happening all across the Bay Area.

San Francisco teachers recently won a tentative agreement after months of negotiations and a four-day strike.

West Contra Costa teachers went on strike for four days in December, for the first time in that district’s history.

And Oakland teachers voted last week to authorize a strike if their union leaders call for one.

These school districts have some shared challenges — decreasing enrollment, rising operational costs — which they say make it hard to meet unions’ demands.

But in Berkeley the parties were able to make a deal without impacting class time.

Berkeley’s superintendent and teachers union announced yesterday in a joint statement that they had reached an agreement.