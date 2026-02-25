© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Berkeley Unified School District and teachers union reach tentative agreement

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published February 25, 2026 at 7:48 PM PST
Berkeley High School in Berkeley, California.
Coro
/
Wikimedia Commons
Berkeley High School in Berkeley, California.

It seems like teachers strikes have been happening all across the Bay Area.

San Francisco teachers recently won a tentative agreement after months of negotiations and a four-day strike.

West Contra Costa teachers went on strike for four days in December, for the first time in that district’s history.

And Oakland teachers voted last week to authorize a strike if their union leaders call for one.

These school districts have some shared challenges — decreasing enrollment, rising operational costs — which they say make it hard to meet unions’ demands.

But in Berkeley the parties were able to make a deal without impacting class time.

Berkeley’s superintendent and teachers union announced yesterday in a joint statement that they had reached an agreement.

The tentative contract calls for a 3% raise this school year and another 3% raise next school year, plus a one-time bonus. The district will also contribute more toward health benefits.
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship.
