“Because our roots are in rivers, not Latin” by poet Beth Piatote

Beth Patote is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. Piatote is devoted to the study of her heritage language of Nez Perce and is an Indigenous language revitalization activist. She is currently an associate professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Berkeley.

Because our roots are in rivers, not Latin

hilé·w’ce – it is (still) in winter

(e.g., fish) is resting in deep water*

Consider this translation:

Not that winter

is the root of hibernation

but that rest

the stillness of fish

is the core

of the season

hilé·w’ce

fish rests in deep water

to speak the language of rivers

to survive winter’s cold

hilé·w’ce

become fish, and move

toward darkness, muscle away

from light

and ice

sway

to rest

in deepest water, suspend

effort, reaction

become only heart, and essence—

Footnote: From the verb lé·w’ to be winter, to hibernate. hi- (prefix) third person singular + -lé·w’- (possibly lé·w- [fish] + ‘í [verb] to lie, lie down, be lying down) + -ce (suffix) present tense