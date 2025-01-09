© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
'The Medicine We Hide From Ourselves' by Paul Corman-Roberts

KALW | By Paul Corman-Roberts
Published January 9, 2025 at 10:40 AM PST
Paul Corman-Roberts performing his poem, 'The Medicine We Hide From Ourselves' at Crosscurrents Live! in December 2024
Molly Blair Salyer
This poem aired in the January 9, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

In December, Oakland poet Paul Corman Roberts joined us for a live version of Crosscurrents! Paul is the co-creator of the literary festival Beast Crawl, and he wrote us a poem, all about Joy.
Paul Corman-Roberts
