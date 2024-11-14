© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
San Francisco Public Library celebrates Maya Angelou with literary event

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published November 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Artists who will be performing at “Echoes of Maya: A Celebration of Verse and Voice" this Sunday.
Image provided by Kim McMillon
This interview aired in the November 14, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen!

This Sunday the San Francisco Public Library is hosting a special event to honor the late poet Maya Angelou. It’s called “Echoes of Maya: A Celebration of Verse and Voice.” And it features performances by Bay Area poets.

Author and retired Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard will be on stage sharing history about Angelou, who lived in the Bay Area.
