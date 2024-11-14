San Francisco Public Library celebrates Maya Angelou with literary event

This interview aired in the November 14, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

This Sunday the San Francisco Public Library is hosting a special event to honor the late poet Maya Angelou. It’s called “ Echoes of Maya: A Celebration of Verse and Voice. ” And it features performances by Bay Area poets.

Author and retired Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard will be on stage sharing history about Angelou, who lived in the Bay Area.

