San Francisco Public Library celebrates Maya Angelou with literary event
This interview aired in the November 14, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
This Sunday the San Francisco Public Library is hosting a special event to honor the late poet Maya Angelou. It’s called “Echoes of Maya: A Celebration of Verse and Voice.” And it features performances by Bay Area poets.
Author and retired Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard will be on stage sharing history about Angelou, who lived in the Bay Area.