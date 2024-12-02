'La Luna' by poet Maria Esquinca

María Esquinca is a poet and journalist. A fronteriza, she was born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico and grew up in El Paso, Texas. She is an MFA graduate from the University of Miami. In 2017, she graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master of Mass Communication. In 2024 she was the winner of the Andres Montoya Poetry Prize, selected by former U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.

"La Luna"

The moon is tired

of being pretty. Of being

stared at by humans.

How they say wooooow

look at the moon. She’s

the most mad when

scientists say it’s the light

of the sun that makes the

moon shine. She rolls up into

yellow regret. Flips off the

sun. She loves the ugly

in her; body bludgeoned holey

by a million meteors.. But they’ll

never love her that way.. The moon

jumps from the cosmos. She

bunches her body into ghostly

grapes. Trapezoids amoeba.

She is tired of full moons,

eclipses. Fuck that.

She wants to be

something she

never has been. She

splatters into the

earth

falls in crush with an iridescent iguana

that dips his tongue into her wanting

mouth. Kaleidoscope tongue love

and the moon fills up like a bag of popcorn

ready to be eaten.

