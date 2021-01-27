California Lifts Stay-At-Home Orders As The State Struggles To Speed Up Vaccination

On this edition of Your Call, we find out why California has lifted its stay-at-home orders despite having one of the nation’s worst vaccine rollouts. Just 55% of the 4.7 million doses the state has received have been used so far.

Older Californians say they’re waiting on hold with their providers for hours to get an appointment — some say they haven’t heard from their providers at all. California officials also announced plans to prioritize the vaccine rollout by age, not occupation. What will it take to allocate more doses at the local level and prevent another statewide surge? What questions do you have about California’s vaccine rollout?

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at University of California San Francisco

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News and California Healthline covering public health

Web Resources:



