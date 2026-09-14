Plug and Play Solar/Ready or Not, Humanoid Robots are Coming/Quad Quad Dipsea Runner Sam Smart
State of the Bay explains how balcony solar could bring clean power to California renters, explores whether humanoid robots are ready for our homes and sits down with Sam Smart, the first woman to conquer the 118-mile Quad Quad Dipsea.
Bay Brief: Bernadette Del Chiaro explains how SB 868 could bring plug-in solar and lower energy bills to California renters.
Deep Dive: Investigative journalist Stephen Witt explores whether humanoid robots are ready to enter our homes and workplaces.
Culture Splash: Runner Sam Smart shares how she became the first woman to complete the grueling 118-mile Quad Quad Dipsea and why she did it for suicide prevention.
Hosts: Ethan Elkind and Anne Harper
Producer: Anne Harper