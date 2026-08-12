Preparing for Extreme Heat / Should SF Create a Public Bank? / SF Boom & Bust

Bay Brief: Despite the fog, San Francisco's climate is warming. UCSF's Dr. Neeta Thakur weighs in on how we can prepare for extreme heat.

Deep Dive: Berkeley Law's Professor Prasad Krishnamurthy and San Francisco Public Bank Coalition member Halah Ahmad explore the proposal to create a public bank in San Francisco.

Culture Splash: A tour of the boom and bust history of San Francisco's financial district with Eric Friedman, City Guide.

Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts

Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad

