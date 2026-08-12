Preparing for Extreme Heat / Should SF Create a Public Bank? / SF Boom & Bust
State of the Bay explores the risks of extreme heat and how our city can prepare, delves into the debate over whether San Francisco should establish a public bank and hears about SF's boom and bust history.
Bay Brief: Despite the fog, San Francisco's climate is warming. UCSF's Dr. Neeta Thakur weighs in on how we can prepare for extreme heat.
Deep Dive: Berkeley Law's Professor Prasad Krishnamurthy and San Francisco Public Bank Coalition member Halah Ahmad explore the proposal to create a public bank in San Francisco.
Culture Splash: A tour of the boom and bust history of San Francisco's financial district with Eric Friedman, City Guide.
Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts
Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad