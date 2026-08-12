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State of the Bay

Preparing for Extreme Heat / Should SF Create a Public Bank? / SF Boom & Bust

By Chris Nooney
Published August 12, 2026 at 3:06 AM PDT
tall buildings of san francisco skyline viewed from coit tower
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tall buildings of san francisco skyline viewed from coit tower

State of the Bay explores the risks of extreme heat and how our city can prepare, delves into the debate over whether San Francisco should establish a public bank and hears about SF's boom and bust history.

Bay Brief: Despite the fog, San Francisco's climate is warming. UCSF's Dr. Neeta Thakur weighs in on how we can prepare for extreme heat.

Deep Dive: Berkeley Law's Professor Prasad Krishnamurthy and San Francisco Public Bank Coalition member Halah Ahmad explore the proposal to create a public bank in San Francisco.

Culture Splash: A tour of the boom and bust history of San Francisco's financial district with Eric Friedman, City Guide.

Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts
Producers: Chris Nooney and Gillian Emblad

Tags
State of the Bay HistoryClimateHealthPolitics & Government
Chris Nooney
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