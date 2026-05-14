Sylvie SturmJournalist
Sylvie Sturm is an award-winning journalist with 25 years of experience in print, primarily writing and editing for community newspapers in Canada. Since relocating to the Bay Area in 2014, she has focused on audio journalism and currently contributes to the “Civic” podcast from the San Francisco Public Press. She also mentors science writers at University of California, San Francisco in print and podcasting, and has taught media at San Francisco State University.
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The “Small Business and Economic Recovery Act” would change how San Francisco taxes businesses.