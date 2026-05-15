© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Francisco's Proposition D explained

KALW | By Sylvie Sturm
Published May 15, 2026 at 10:10 AM PDT
Three election mailers are arranged on a brown wooden table. One reads "Yes on D! Small businesses rely on vital city services like street sweeping... Prop D will fund these services without raising our taxes." Next to a photo of a bar business owner in a blue button down whose arms are crossed while he half smiles at the camera. The next reads "No on Prop D" from the SF DEMs. Below that it reads: "The truth about Proposition D: Drives out Businesses and jobs, Raises prices for everyday San Franciscans, Will lead to closure of grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail storefronts in your neighborhood." The third mailer is from the San Francisco Tenants Union, it shows their endorsements, which includes Prop D.
Wren Farrell
/
KALW
If you live in San Francisco and have gone through your mail recently, you've probably had to sort through a lot of different information about Prop D

The “Overpaid CEO tax” would increase an existing tax on some large companies in San Francisco.

It applies to companies where the highest-paid executive earns more than 100 times what a typical worker makes.

The measure would raise the tax rate. And it would count workers everywhere a company operates, not just in San Francisco.

Supporters say the tax targets only the biggest corporations, and not small businesses.

The city controller estimates it could bring in about 250 to 300 million dollars a year.

Proposition D was put on the ballot by labor unions. They say that money could help protect public services and fill budget gaps.

The measure is opposed by many business groups and major employers.

Opponents say it could push companies to leave San Francisco, reduce jobs, or raise prices for consumers.

They are backing a competing measure, Proposition C, which would reduce some business taxes instead. If both C and D pass, the one with the most votes wins.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Elections 2026
Sylvie Sturm
Sylvie Sturm is an award-winning journalist with 25 years of experience in print, primarily writing and editing for community newspapers in Canada.
See stories by Sylvie Sturm