San Francisco's Proposition D explained

The “Overpaid CEO tax” would increase an existing tax on some large companies in San Francisco.

It applies to companies where the highest-paid executive earns more than 100 times what a typical worker makes.

The measure would raise the tax rate. And it would count workers everywhere a company operates, not just in San Francisco.

Supporters say the tax targets only the biggest corporations, and not small businesses.

The city controller estimates it could bring in about 250 to 300 million dollars a year.

Proposition D was put on the ballot by labor unions. They say that money could help protect public services and fill budget gaps.

The measure is opposed by many business groups and major employers.

Opponents say it could push companies to leave San Francisco, reduce jobs, or raise prices for consumers.

They are backing a competing measure, Proposition C, which would reduce some business taxes instead. If both C and D pass, the one with the most votes wins.

