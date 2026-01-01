Molly Blair Salyer

Molly Blair SalyerAnnouncer
I was born and raised in San Francisco and grew up in SF Unified, listening to KALW. An avid traveller and cultural adventurer, I spent the 15 years leading up to the 2020 pandemic running youth hostels around the Bay Area and exploring as much as possible. More recently I've completed my MA at SF State in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. I'm passionate about culture and community, and believe joy and pleasure are radical routes to social progress.
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CrosscurrentsSan Francisco’s municipal summer camp opened in 1924 on the old staging ground for the Hetch Hetchy reservoir construction. 100 years in, Camp Mather feels preserved in amber.
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CrosscurrentsLucien Gonzalez is a seventeen-year-old non speaking autistic person. In this piece, he shares some of his thoughts, and poetry.
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CrosscurrentsThe redevelopment of San Francisco's India Basin Waterfront is cleaning up the coast. But in order for neighborhood kids to get the most out of their new park, they need to learn to swim.
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Solano County’s Registrar of Voters has confirmed that a plan to build a brand new city in the area has received enough signatures to be added to the November 5th ballot.
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The California Legislature advances a bill to produce an abortion PSA campaign. San Francisco is encouraging residents to get vaccinated against mpox.
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Tesla is set to lay off some 3,300 workers in California in June, with the majority of jobs being lost coming from the Bay Area.
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Cannabis enthusiasts will have to find a new way to celebrate their favorite flower this April 20th. After years of somewhat sanctioned annual 4/20 gatherings at Golden Gate Park’s ‘Hippie Hill’, the 2024 event has been canceled.
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CrosscurrentsGlass blowing: it’s hot and it can be dangerous. To do it, you need a lot of space, equipment, and a giant furnace. At Public Glass they’re inviting people in to learn the practice, and share the load.
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San Francisco’s Democratic County Central Committee, known locally as the D-Triple C, showed a shift to the center with Tuesday’s election.
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Students across 11 California State University campuses walked out Wednesday, protesting recent hikes in tuition. At San Francisco State University, student concerns include lecture faculty layoffs and course cancellations.