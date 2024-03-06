San Francisco’s DCCC shifts toward the moderates

If you don’t know what the D-Triple C is, you’re not alone. But San Francisco’s Democratic committee quietly governs the city’s Democratic Party, and wields a lot of power in Democratic endorsements.

The group is made up of 24 seats, 10 from San Francisco’s West side and 14 from the Eastern districts. In presidential primary elections, the entire D-Triple C membership can be voted on by registered Democrats.

While votes are still being counted, early reports indicate 21 of the coveted seats are tipping towards more moderate candidates from the Democrats for Change slate. The group is backed by several tech executives, and has been putting a lot of money behind local elections.

The progressive Labor and Working Families slate looks to snag the remaining spots, likely filled by Supervisor Connie Chan and former supervisors Jane Kim and John Avalos.

Chan blamed low voter turnout for the apparent defeat of her slate. She said she hopes the defeat will speak to progressive voters and get them to turn out to vote in November.

This year's race was heated, and expensive. For several months the two groups have fought hard for their seats, and spent more than $2 million collectively. The D-Triple C is governed by state laws, not city rules, which means the election is not beholden to the city’s $500 donation limit.