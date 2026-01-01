Make a Bequest
Your legacy gift ensures that KALW's news, music, and cultural programs will be heard by Bay Area audiences and beyond—now and into the future.
Help sustain and amplify KALW’s mission in providing the Bay Area with fearless local journalism, music discovery, and arts and culture. Contact us at legacyfund@kalw.org for assistance in arranging your planned gift.
How can I make a bequest/planned gift? There are many ways to make a planned gift, including naming us as a beneficiary in:
If you have included KALW in any of these, please email us at legacyfund@kalw.org so that we may acknowledge and welcome you into our Legacy Fund.
Special benefits For Legacy Fund members
Our ❤️heartfelt thanks for your thoughtful and generous support.
- - Your Will or Living Trust
- Did you know that you can create a 100% FREE will and name KALW as a beneficiary on www.freewill.com?
- - Retirement Plan
- - IRA or Tax-sheltered Annuity
- - Living Trust
- - Charitable Remainder or Lead Trust
- - Life Insurance
- - Special recognition of your name along with other Legacy Fund members (unless you wish to be anonymous)
- - Exclusive updates, news, and special announcements throughout the year
- - Invitations to special events
