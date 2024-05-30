Abortion PSA bill advancing in CA Legislature

The State of California would launch a public awareness campaign about its abortion website if a bill advancing in the Legislature becomes law.

Santa Clarita Democratic Assembly member Pilar Schiavo is the bill's author. Referring to the state-run website abortion.CA.gov, Shiavo said, "We know that there's a lot of misinformation out there about where you can get safe medical abortion care, where you can get accurate information about abortion and we have a trusted source of information here in California."

Rocklin Republican Assembly member Joe Patterson spoke against the bill. "I have two pregnancy centers in my district, and I've been to several others, and I keep hearing about this misinformation and the only thing that's misinformation is that that's misinformation," he said.

The measure passed, 49-to-12. It heads next to the Senate.

In other health news, San Francisco is again encouraging residents to be fully vaccinated against mpox, also known as monkeypox.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Tuesday that while there is not currently a rise in mpox cases in the city, the virus still circulates in the U.S.

San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said, "With summer celebrations such as Pride approaching, now is a great time to protect yourself against mpox by getting vaccinated.” The mpox vaccine is available through health systems and at clinics.

The SF.gov website offers more insight into who is at risk and how to access vaccines.

Original reporting from our friends at CapRadio.

