San Francisco’s traditional 4/20 celebration canceled for 2024

‘Hippie Hill’ gained its nickname after 1967’s ‘Summer of Love’ when Haight Street hippies began gathering there for music, pot, and counter culture connection. For decades since, weed lovers from all over California have returned to the hill on April 20th to celebrate another counter-culture: Cannabis.

Huge crowds of stoners sharing smoke and good vibes became the holiday norm; but so did safety issues, fights, and a lot of trash. With the legalization of cannabis, the event became a bit more official in 2017, when the city allowed a group of sponsors to obtain a permit for a sanctioned 4/20 event.

While plans have been in the works for another round of enthusiastic celebrations, this year's event was abruptly canceled last Wednesday. In a somewhat ironic twist, organizers cited city wide budget cutbacks and an inability to secure enough financial sponsorship to host a “safe, clean, city and state sanctioned event.”

Perhaps representing a continued shift in what San Francisco culture is, two new events are being promoted instead. The first annual Peace, Love and Volo Field Day will host cornhole and bocce ball tournaments in and around Robin Williams Meadow and Hippie Hill. SF’s first Weed Week will be pushing seven days of cannabis lounge activities.

It’s unclear if people will take to these alternative offerings. Part of the appeal of San Francisco, Hippie Hill, and 420 itself, is in the feeling of joining in with like minded folks, regardless of what’s officially “allowed.”