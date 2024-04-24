Latest Tesla layoffs will hit Bay Area hard

Earlier this week, Tesla submitted WARN filings with the state of California, revealing the wide scope of layoffs the company plans to make this summer.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires this documentation when mass layoffs are going to take place.

The cuts are coming for people in all levels of jobs, from vehicle and battery manufacturing, to dealerships and engineering. Fremont will be taking the bulk of the hit, with more than 2,200 being cut across their 12 Tesla locations.

While Tesla is still the world's most valuable car company, profits were down nine percent this year over last, as they face stiff competition in the electric car industry.

CEO Elon Musk seemed reluctant to admit that the layoffs reflect any real issues for the company. Posting on X immediately after the announcement that Tesla has brought 30,000 jobs to California.