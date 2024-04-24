© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest Tesla layoffs will hit Bay Area hard

KALW | By Molly Blair Salyer
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:32 PM PDT
Tesla's Fremont, CA Factory
"Tesla Factory, Fremont (CA, USA)" by Flickr user: Maurizio Pesce
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Tesla's Fremont, CA Factory

Earlier this week, Tesla submitted WARN filings with the state of California, revealing the wide scope of layoffs the company plans to make this summer.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires this documentation when mass layoffs are going to take place.

The cuts are coming for people in all levels of jobs, from vehicle and battery manufacturing, to dealerships and engineering. Fremont will be taking the bulk of the hit, with more than 2,200 being cut across their 12 Tesla locations.

While Tesla is still the world's most valuable car company, profits were down nine percent this year over last, as they face stiff competition in the electric car industry.

CEO Elon Musk seemed reluctant to admit that the layoffs reflect any real issues for the company. Posting on X immediately after the announcement that Tesla has brought 30,000 jobs to California.
Bay Area Headlines
Molly Blair Salyer
I was born and raised in San Francisco and grew up in SF Unified, listening to KALW. An avid traveller and cultural adventurer, I spent the 15 years leading up to the 2020 pandemic running youth hostels around the Bay Area and exploring as much as possible. More recently I've completed my MA at SF State in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts. I'm passionate about culture and community, and believe joy and pleasure are radical routes to social progress.
See stories by Molly Blair Salyer