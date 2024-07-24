Lucien Gonzalez’s Poetry

Sixteen year old Lucian describes himself as a non-speaking autistic person. He loves watching NPR Tiny Desk concerts, traveling to new places, and writing poetry. Lucian worked with a KALW producer to create this audio essay which weaves together two of his poems. They are voiced by KALW’s Hussain Khan.

All my effort is not enough to get my body

To obey.

It runs wild.

Mad

Lion, predator.

All my effort is not enough to get my body

To race.

To fly high.

Free

Bat, high-flying.

All my effort is not enough to get my body

To calm.

No gentle healing.

Peaceful

Feline, languorous.

——————

My name is Lucien Gonzalez. I’m a sixteen-year-old nonspeaking autistic person. I love watching Tiny Desk concerts, traveling to new places, and writing poetry.

Because I can’t speak, the default assumption is that I also can’t think or understand. Like most non-speaking students, I was placed in isolated “special” classes at school and given really low level academics year after year. I was most often treated like a toddler, even in middle school.

This treatment was unimaginably painful, as it was based on a terrible misunderstanding about my disability. I’m not stupid. But I have apraxia, which is an inability to perform purposeful actions, including the purposeful action of speech. It basically means my body doesn’t obey instructions from my brain. So, for example, when I really want to stay sitting to learn in school, my body might stand up and run away, and then people assume I’m not paying attention. It is too frustrating.

It took years of hard work to learn to purposefully point to letters, one by one on a letter board, to spell out my thoughts - which is how I wrote this piece. My life changed when I found a way to communicate at age 11. Finally, I was really seen for who I am.

There are so many others just like me. Research shows that a high percentage of autistic people also have apraxia, and other nonspeakers who are able to communicate describe similar experiences to mine. So why don’t we know more about it? The fact is that most autism research focuses on people who speak.

We need more research about apraxia and its connection to non-speaking autism. And we need to stop assuming that people who lack speech also lack understanding and intelligence. The segregation in education must end, and non-speaking students must be given access to age appropriate curriculum. The inability to speak and control one’s body well is not indicative of a person’s capacity and desire to learn. These outdated and biased beliefs about our disability cause immense suffering for way too many people.

——————

Reckoning (a villanelle)

People got to feel good about themselves somehow

Face value stereotypes ease their way

As for me, really I got to take a bow.

So many misconceptions follow me around

To some I’ll only ever be dumb as rock

People got to feel good about themselves somehow.

Inside, my thoughts blossom, stretch, abound

But other minds remain rigid and closed

As for me, really I got to take a bow.

The ones who believe, who change, who can allow

their mistake and honestly undertake their

Reckoning, will feel good about themselves somehow.

I see colors with voices, I think purple sound

realizing my brain is something uniquely equipped

That is why, really I got to take a bow.

I can’t squander my spirit, demolishing doubt

To those narrow minds who always refuse to see

People got to feel good about themselves somehow

And with this poem, I’ve taken my bow.

