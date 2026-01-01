Gabriel Lopez is a product of Oakland, the SFV, and the Mojave Desert. He is a journalist, radio host, and DJ who is always looking for sounds that take him far but hold him close. He is one of the two hosts of KEXP’s Bay Area local music show, “Vinelands”, alongside SF rocker Kelley Stoltz every Saturday night at 6pm on 92.7FM. He also explores “the threads of sound” on the Lower Grand Radio show “Garment”, with his co-host Reeves aka @youngpaypal on third Mondays at 7pm. He is a reciepient of the Jubilee Fellowship at the UC Berkeley School of Journalism.

Email with tips: gabriel.lopez@kalw.org