© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Frankie Solinsky Duryea

Mission Local Reporter

Frankie Solinsky Duryea is a staff reporter covering criminal justice for Mission Local. He was born and raised in Burlingame, and he first worked with Mission Local as an intern in 2025, where he covered immigration and ICE. 

His work has appeared elsewhere in the SF Chronicle and in SFGATE. He speaks Spanish fluently, and Arabic and French conversationally. You can contact him securely on Signal @frankiesd.28