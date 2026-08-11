Frankie Solinsky DuryeaMission Local Reporter
Frankie Solinsky Duryea is a staff reporter covering criminal justice for Mission Local. He was born and raised in Burlingame, and he first worked with Mission Local as an intern in 2025, where he covered immigration and ICE.
His work has appeared elsewhere in the SF Chronicle and in SFGATE. He speaks Spanish fluently, and Arabic and French conversationally. You can contact him securely on Signal @frankiesd.28
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The report was completed in February but released this Monday. It finds that officers Jonathan Zepeda and Vinesh Govindbhai violated several department policies in the arrest of 48-year-old Matthew Ludwig.