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Report: 'Excessive force' used in SFPD traffic stop

KALW | By Frankie Solinsky Duryea,
Mission Local
Published August 11, 2026 at 3:30 PM PDT
Two police officers stand over a man in a gray hoodie laying on a sidewalk. One is holding a flashlight, the other is holding a water bottle. A man in a red outfit walks behind the two of them.
San Francisco Public Defender's Office
/
KALW
Stills from bodycam footage of Mathew Ludwig's arrest, released by the San Francisco Public Defender's office. Two officers stand above Ludwig, who is on the sidewalk, after he was pepper sprayed.

The San Francisco Department of Police Accountability released a report Monday finding two police officers used excessive force in a 2024 arrest.

The report was completed in February but released this Monday. It finds that officers Jonathan Zepeda and Vinesh Govindbhai violated several department policies in the arrest of 48-year-old Matthew Ludwig.

The arrest began on the Fourth of July in 2024, when the two SFPD officers noticed Ludwig driving a Honda Accord in the Tenderloin. According to the report, the officers entered an incorrect license plate number into their computers, leading them to believe Ludwig was driving a stolen vehicle.

When Ludwig stopped for a red light, officers broke his car’s window. Body cam footage shows officers pulling Ludwig from the car and discharging a pepper spray canister inches from his face while he was held down on a sidewalk.

A representative of the SFPD wrote Mission Local that the department is unable to provide a statement at the moment, due to “pending litigation.”

According to a representative of the City Attorney’s Office, the city “has not been served with a lawsuit on this matter.”

Officers Zepeda and Govindbhai are still employed by the police department. According to Transparent California, Zepeda and Govindbhai respectively earned $238,824 and $296,140 in total SFPD pay and overtime in 2024.

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Frankie Solinsky Duryea
Frankie Solinsky Duryea is a staff reporter covering criminal justice for Mission Local. He was born and raised in Burlingame, and he first worked with Mission Local as an intern in 2025, where he covered immigration and ICE. 
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Mission Local
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