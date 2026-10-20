Oscar Grant's uncle joins BART Police Civilian Review Board

When his 22-year-old nephew, Oscar Grant, was shot and killed by BART police in 2009, Cephus Johnson fought to create a Police Civilian Review Board. On Monday, Johnson took the oath of office to officially become a member of that board .

As the de facto spokesperson for the Grant family, Johnson joined nationwide calls to create a civilian group capable of reviewing police misconduct complaints and recommending disciplinary actions. Johnson now has unrestricted access to police reports and personnel records .

While the board’s creation in 2011 was part of a police reform effort to reduce massive racial disparities in BART’s policing, violence remains.

One recent report showed African American riders were subjected to over half of all use-of-force incidents in 2023.

After taking his oath, Johnson said he will use his position to “enhance transparency and accountability.”