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Khalid Kishawi

Reporter

Khalid Kishawi was born and raised in the Bay Area, where he was introduced to student journalism and sociolinguistics. He pursued these interests at Earlham College, earning his bachelor’s degree in Anthropology & Sociology with a double major in Spanish & Latin American Studies. Khalid's passion for interview-based qualitative research and authentic storytelling led him back to journalism at KALW. His work in print journalism and ethnographic writing covers labor movements, the counterculture, and immigrant communities.