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California permanent residents charged with election-related crimes

KALW | By Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:41 PM PDT
A voter stands in a voting booth in Minnesota.
Lorie Shaull
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A voter stands in a voting booth in Minnesota.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against 28 California residents with green cards for election-related crimes.

Defendants include six Bay Area residents from Mexico, Ecuador, Burma, the Philippines, Tonga, and Georgia. The charges were part of an ongoing federal initiative that the Department of Justice is calling ‘Operation Protect the Vote.’

Federal prosecutors say they’ve also filed a lawsuit forcing California to verify the citizenship of 20,000 voters before the midterm elections.

But California Attorney General Rob Bonta says there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud. According to Bonta, these cases make up just 0.0001% of all registered voters in the state.

According to US Attorney General Todd Blanche, the DOJ has charged 90 people for election misconduct so far this year. More than half of them were charged with voting as noncitizens.
Bay Area Headlines
Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez
Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez is a 2026-2027 Audio Academy fellow at KALW. They are an artist and geographer interested in telling place-based stories about environmental justice, the Latinx diaspora, and Bay Area arts & culture.
See stories by Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez