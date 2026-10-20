California permanent residents charged with election-related crimes

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against 28 California residents with green cards for election-related crimes.

Defendants include six Bay Area residents from Mexico, Ecuador, Burma, the Philippines, Tonga, and Georgia. The charges were part of an ongoing federal initiative that the Department of Justice is calling ‘Operation Protect the Vote.’

Federal prosecutors say they’ve also filed a lawsuit forcing California to verify the citizenship of 20,000 voters before the midterm elections.

But California Attorney General Rob Bonta says there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud. According to Bonta, these cases make up just 0.0001% of all registered voters in the state.

According to US Attorney General Todd Blanche, the DOJ has charged 90 people for election misconduct so far this year. More than half of them were charged with voting as noncitizens.

