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Crosscurrents

Advocating for culturally responsive care

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks, book cover.
Courtesy of Kelechi Ubozo.
What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks, book cover.

For Black communities, navigating the mental health system has been historically complicated. Black people are almost twice as likely to experience involuntary psychiatric hospitalization compared to white patients.

Add to that, a history of over-diagnosis and discrimination. This has made many Black folks suspicious of mental health institutions. A new book aims to help Black families as they navigate psychiatric care. It’s called What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks.

It’s written by leading wellness practitioner Yolo Akili Robinson, and mental health advocate Kelechi Ubozo. Crosscurrents host Hana Baba spoke with Ubozo, who explains more on this topic.

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Crosscurrents Health
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba