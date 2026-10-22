Advocating for culturally responsive care

For Black communities, navigating the mental health system has been historically complicated. Black people are almost twice as likely to experience involuntary psychiatric hospitalization compared to white patients.

Add to that, a history of over-diagnosis and discrimination. This has made many Black folks suspicious of mental health institutions. A new book aims to help Black families as they navigate psychiatric care. It’s called What I Wish My People Had Known – The Psychiatric Green Book: A Guide for Black Folks.

It’s written by leading wellness practitioner Yolo Akili Robinson, and mental health advocate Kelechi Ubozo. Crosscurrents host Hana Baba spoke with Ubozo, who explains more on this topic.

