Hana Baba is an award-winning radio journalist- host of "Crosscurrents"- the daily newsmagazine on NPR station KALW Public Radio in San Francisco. She is also co-host/co-producer of The Stoop podcast, telling stories from across the Black Diaspora.

A Sudanese American, she enjoys exploring intersectionality and the richness of experiences in the African diaspora overall. Her work also appears on NPR, PRI, BBC, OZY, and others, and she has interviewed personalities like Levar Burton, Jimmy Carter, Stacey Abrams, David Oyelowo, Uzo Aduba and more.

A believer in newsroom diversity, Hana regularly speaks and consults with communities on how to enter media fields to affect change in current media narratives about African, Arab and Muslim communities. She also teaches radio journalism and a lecturer of the UC Berkeley’s Podcast Bootcamp, and is a voice and narration coach.

Hana regularly speaks and consults with communities on how to enter media fields to affect change in current media narratives about African, Arab and Muslim communities. She also teaches radio journalism and is a lecturer of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism Podcast Bootcamp, and is a voice and narration coach.

Her work has won awards by the National Association of Black Journalists , the San Francisco Press Club, the Society of Professional Journalists,, she is a Webby honoree and was named a Bay Area African Cultural Icon by the California Legislature.