Hana BabaNews Reporter/Host
Hana Baba is an award-winning radio journalist- host of "Crosscurrents"- the daily newsmagazine on NPR station KALW Public Radio in San Francisco. She is also co-host/co-producer of The Stoop podcast, telling stories from across the Black Diaspora.
A Sudanese American, she enjoys exploring intersectionality and the richness of experiences in the African diaspora overall. Her work also appears on NPR, PRI, BBC, OZY, and others, and she has interviewed personalities like Levar Burton, Jimmy Carter, Stacey Abrams, David Oyelowo, Uzo Aduba and more.
A believer in newsroom diversity, Hana regularly speaks and consults with communities on how to enter media fields to affect change in current media narratives about African, Arab and Muslim communities. She also teaches radio journalism and a lecturer of the UC Berkeley’s Podcast Bootcamp, and is a voice and narration coach.
Her work has won awards by the National Association of Black Journalists , the San Francisco Press Club, the Society of Professional Journalists,, she is a Webby honoree and was named a Bay Area African Cultural Icon by the California Legislature.
-
Last summer a lawsuit filed by an anonymous Cisco Systems employee brought the ancient Hindu system of “caste” into a modern discussion about discrimination protections. He’s known simply as John Doe and he is a Dalit, the lowest on the caste hierarchy. His case is historic because if successful, it would recognize caste as a grounds for discrimination for the first time in the US.
-
Most of California is diving headfirst into another extreme drought. Are we more prepared this time?
-
A California state law that regulates police use of deadly force went into effect in 2020. We hear from a reporter who asks: is it working?
-
As activists and some Alameda residents grieve the death of Mario Gonzales, city officials move forward with plans to direct non-crisis, mental health calls away from the police department.
-
Bay Area cities have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country. But experts still doubt the possibility of so-called herd immunity. So what does that mean for us? In this conversation, we talk about the next phase of our new normal.
-
In this interview, award-winning poet Safia reflects on the complexities of coming of age in a diaspora in her new book, "Home Is Not a Country." It’s a young adult novel written in verse about a girl named Nima growing up in a Sudanese community in the Washington D.C. area
-
After demands from Mario Gonzalez’ family and supporters the City of Alameda released a set of video and audio recordings from its police department related to Gonzalez’ death. This is heavy, and, in our newsroom, we talked a lot about what we wanted to say about it. There are deep-rooted systemic issues that we want to think deeply about, but it’s also important to discuss what we’re seeing.
-
The San Francisco International Film Festival is running through this weekend, and it's streaming online this year. Suzannah Mirghani's film, "Al Sit," or "The Matriarch," tells the story of 15-year-old Nafisa who faces conflicting desires when her parents arrange her marriage to a young businessman.
-
Sasanna Yee is a Chinese American peace organizer, yoga healer, and activist from San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley. She’s also the founder of the group Asians Belong. In this interview, she talks how she got started.
-
In this interview, Jeremy Bailenson, director of Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab, discusses his recent study,"Nonverbal overload: A theoretical argument for the causes of Zoom fatigue."Produced by Victor Tence