Meet Ya @ The Grove with Tarik Ansari

Like KALW, Stern Grove Festival is a Bay Area original that is committed to making world-class live music experiences FREE and accessible to the community.

We are so grateful to Stern Grove Festival for partnering with us, including our DJs as festival openers, and giving us the chance to offer our KALW community guaranteed tickets to join the fun!

KALW's Tarik Ansari and Galnadgee Joe-Johnson chatted with Stern Grove goers on July 5, a showcase featuring Major Lazer, Fijiana, DJ Bad Juuju, and Patrick King Most! And this is what they had to say about the beloved Bay Area staple.

Stern Grove & KALW Music will be back to celebrate at the BIG PICNIC, August 16, with Wonway Posibul opening up for the Al Green, Goapele, and The Glide Ensemble!

For more on Stern Grove Festival, visit https://www.sterngrove.org/