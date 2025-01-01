Lorisa Salvatin

Lorisa is a jack of many trades. Though she is constantly weaving through a variety of interests and hobbies, her mainstays are writing, music, astrology, photography, and storytelling. Being a well of curiosity, she has received both her B.A. in Photojournalism and MFA in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts from San Francisco University. Outside of KALW, Lorisa coaches Youth and Community climbing programs at Pacific Pipe in Oakland. She also loves to dance!

As a maker of things, Lorisa has received endless support and inspiration from the local art, diy music, and academic communities she has found a home in. Here, she has learned the importance of nurturing the people and spaces one loves. As the Music Engagement Coordinator, she hopes to offer the same unconditional support to the KALW community.