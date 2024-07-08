Stern Grove Chronicles: Getting to the Grove with Wonway Posibul

Summer in San Francisco is quite unlike summer anywhere else in the country. In fact, it’s home to one of the most iconic summers in American culture, and through the years since, has maintained its original spirit as the epicenter of counterculture and major social phenomena. Music has been the connecting thread throughout, and for 80+ years, KALW has been a consistent presence reflecting the sound of the city back to itself. This summer we’re spending time with a San Francisco institution, Stern Grove, which, like KALW, believes in the transformative power of music and that live music should be accessible to all.

In part one of the Stern Grove Chronicles, we follow DJ Wonway Posibul as he prepares to play the opening, mood-setting music in the Grove.

See the lineup for the rest of the summer here.