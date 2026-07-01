They’ll stop the world & melt with you: meet three bands taking the Mosswood Meltdown stages

From punk icons to boundary-pushing newcomers, Mosswood Meltdown has become a go-to destination for music fans looking to discover their next favorite band while celebrating the artists who helped shape underground music. Featuring a pre-party, outdoor festival, and after parties across Oakland, the event brings together legendary performers, cult favorites, and rising artists for three days of raw music, eclectic culture, and DIY spirit. Before you head to the festivities, meet a few of the artists and bands bringing the Mosswood Meltdown weekend to life:

What is your favorite melty food?

Mac n cheese or Melted butter

Have you ever had a meltdown on stage?

Not really.. but maybe one day!

What’s a song that melts your ears (in a good way)?

Goo Goo by Blous3, one of our favorite Sacramento bands!

What’s your favorite face-melting place in Oakland?

Beauty Supply arts! We love playing and going to shows there :-)

You get a giant melting-stuff machine. What do you melt first?

Our enemies! jk .. maybe like a giant stick of butter ..maybe both

What’s the key to melting your heart?

Be nice to me! And really cool music

Why are you excited to play Mosswood Meltdown?

We get to play with the coolest lineup on Friday 7/17!! What a dream! We’re really honored we were asked to play :-)

Quick! Write a lyric using the word meltdown

You keep pushin’ me around

One day think I might melt down

I can’t tell if I’m better off with you

I can’t stay in this old town

Here with you I’m melting down

You can’t make me see things like you do

What is your favorite melty food?

Mozzarella stix

Have you ever had a meltdown on stage?

When all of Gravy Train!!!!’s “instruments” (backing track) got the plug pulled and it was like Milli Vanilli (NYC 2009)

What’s a song that melts your ears (in a good way)?

“O Fortuna” from Carmina Burana

What’s your favorite face-melting place in Oakland?

Tacos Oscar w/the hottest salsa!

You get a giant melting-stuff machine. What do you melt first?

All my plastic poly-blend clothes I recklessly bought online during the pandemic. Maybe they can be made into a soda bottle or a diaper or something.

What’s the key to melting your heart?

Asking me a question, and then not immediately disassociating when I start to answer ❤️

Why are you excited to play Mosswood Meltdown?

No one has EVER heard the songs from my solo project, Heathers, ever EVER before live! And I have the Hot Guys to back me up!!

Quick! Write a lyric using the word meltdown.

Hey, hey, what’s that sound?

Everybody look who’s melting down (it’s me!!!!!)

What is your favorite melty food?

Nachos!

Have you ever had a meltdown on stage?

Absolutely.

What’s a song that melts your ears (in a good way)?

Though you are far away - Colin Blunstone

What’s your favorite face-melting place in Oakland?

Stranded Records

You get a giant melting-stuff machine. What do you melt first?

The whole Trump Administration.

What’s the key to melting your heart?

Very dark chocolate.

Why are you excited to play Mosswood Meltdown?

It’s always the best fest in the west (and the closest to my house) Oakland Love

Quick! Write a lyric using the word meltdown.

Baby had a Freakout

Baby had a scare

Baby had a Meltdown and pulled out all her hair!