From Iggy Pop to Bikini Kill: Mosswood Meltdown’s 2026 lineup is here

KALW | By Lorisa Salvatin
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:33 AM PST
A flyer for Mosswood Meltdown's 2026 lineup

Get ready for a summer of punk!

The spirit of DIY lives on with Mosswood Meltdown, the beloved Bay Area music festival which returns to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 18th and 19th. The official lineup has been released today, following an earlier announcement this month of a pre-party featuring Pavement, Wednesday, and Vivian Girls. From Bay Area favorites to punk legends, this year's roster includes headliners Iggy Pop and Bikini Kill, Santa Cruz’s hardcore heroes Scowl, The Return of Jackie & Judy (Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia fame), The Spits, Otoboke Beaver, and so much more! Cult classic filmmaker and cinema misfit, John Waters returns once again to host the festival in true Mosswood Meltdown fashion.

Tickets are on sale now! For more details on the festival and tickets visit: https://mosswoodmeltdown.com/
Lorisa Salvatin
Lorisa is the Music Engagement Coordinator at KALW
