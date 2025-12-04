KALW Sonic IDs

-
Isaiah Rodriguez keeps the games playing smoothly at Free Gold Watch, a pinball arcade in the Haight that boasts over 60 machines, a screenprinting operation, and a billiards tournament.
-
Jay Beaman, the co-owner of Scenic Routes Community Bicycle Center in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond, loves bikes — even the pesky repairs that come with them. But above all, Beaman cherishes the community his bike shop has been able to provide on Balboa Street.
-
Ellie Asadolahe is the owner of Uni Tailor in Downtown Berkeley, a longstanding shop offering formalwear and tailoring services. One of her favorite things is watching her clients transform when they step into a well fitting suit.
-
Kevin Chan runs the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory in San Francisco's Chinatown, the oldest fortune cookie company in the Bay Area that still makes cookies by hand.
-
Rock climber Nelson Wu takes us to Mortar Rock Park in the Berkeley hills to tell us about the art of bouldering.
-
Kendall Beaumont is the manager of Billiards 31, a late night pool hall in Oakland. At Billiards 31 you can find all walks of life, united by their love of the game.
-
Sergio Aldana has been a deck hand for Blue and Gold Fleet Ferries for ten years. In that time, he's seen young passengers grow up and whales breach the water, and found his happy place crossing the bay.
-
Jenifer Azulay is the Volunteer Coordinator for the Gardens at Lake Merritt, where she's worked for about 3 years. Her goal is to make sure that the garden is maintained by the community and remains a sanctuary for the city.
-
Augustine del Valle is a volunteer engineer at the SS Jeremiah O'Brien at Pier 35 in San Francisco. He helps keep the engine room of the historic Liberty ship running smoothly as it cruises the bay during Fleet Week.
-
Valerie Cheng runs The Flower Cart at the intersection of Montgomery and Market Streets. Her stand is a bright colorful oasis in this chaotic corner of the city.
-
Cesar Ramos gives us the sounds of a typical day at the Beautiful Losers Barbershop, where he is proprietor. While doing some fresh cuts he shares some of his expertise gained from his years in the business. The barbershop is located in the underground concourse of 44 Montgomery Street which connects street level pedestrian access to the Montgomery Street BART/Muni station.
-
Brandon Stanton, manager of the Castro Country Club, tells us about this popular sober meeting space and café on 18th Street in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood.