Cara Nguyen is committed to documenting the people, landscapes, melodies, and histories that make a place home. They are San Jose-born, Seattle-educated, Oakland-based, and Saigon-rooted.

Cara is a multidisciplinary artist that produces community events, printed materials, and an internet radio show (HUSH! on Lower Grand Radio) often in collaboration with other diasporic Vietnamese organizers.

Their work weaves together an academic background in economics, a creative inclination towards music, and a sense of responsibility rooted in cultural preservation.

