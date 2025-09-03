Jordan Karnes is (they/them) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow. They are author of It Hasn’t Stopped Being California Here (Carville Annex Press) and More Silver Than Gold (Finishing Line Press). Their work has appeared in the Believer Magazine, New Life Quarterly, and at the Prelinger Library’s Place Talks lecture series. They are the Chair of the Literary Arts Department at Oakland School for the Arts where they teach poetry, journalism, and creative nonfiction to middle and high school students.